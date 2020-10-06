Focus remains on the tropics as Delta becomes a major hurricane

Short term:

Staying quiet across the region as the streak great fall weather continues. A little more cloud cover will stream in today thanks to what was Tropical Storm Gamma down in the southern Gulf. Highs today still reaching the upper 70s to low 80s despite filtered sun, tonight we’ll drop down to the 50s once again.A little more sun on Wednesday and a little warmer as well, expect highs to reach the middle 80s.

Tropics:

Delta became a hurricane Monday evening after several hours of rapid intensification, we will most likely see more intensification today as it travels over very warm water. Current track has delta moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday as a major hurricane and then making landfall early Friday anywhere from the Texas coast to the Florida panhandle. Cool water along the coast should cause a little weakening shortly before landfall but this needs to be watched.

Impacts on our forecast from Delta remain a possibility, first as it inches closer to the coast line on Thursday. A few outer bands are possible starting late Thursday. As it moves inland and curves to the northeast by late Friday, heavy rain could move over the area. The biggest threat with delta in regards to us will be heavy rain with rainfall totals between 2-3 inches starting late Friday through early Sunday. How much rain and how much of an impact we will see will be dependent on the track.