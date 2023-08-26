COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One more day of unbearable heat and humidity with relief finally in sight.

Heat advisories remain posted through Sunday with heat index values up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit in some places as humidity levels remain very high. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will help cool us off from the oppressive heat.

Showers and storms will remain the forecast through Tuesday as a stronger front arrives bringing cooler temperature readings along with it. This front on Tuesday will play a big factor in the extended forecast as we watch the tropics.

Track an area of disturbance in the western Caribbean which continues to get its act together and will likely become Idalia over the coming days. Model indications bring it into the Gulf of Mexico with its sight on Florida. The aforementioned front on Tuesday should help kick this system eastward with some of our southern and southeastern counties seeing a brush with the outer rain bands.

Tracking the Tropics: Around the rest of the tropical Atlantic. Franklin has gained hurricane status as it moves off towards the north. This system will bring high surf to Bermuda and some outer rain bands.