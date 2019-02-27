FORECAST: Mild with spring-like weather coming up
SHORT TERM FORECAST: The mild weather continues with limited rainfall until we get more energy or a disturbance into the region. The warm front lifts into the region ahead of our next front with colder Canadian air behind it. This won’t move through until Sunday morning.
THURSDAY (Possible Weather Aware Early): We need to watch for a strong shortwave or “type” of MCS in a zona pattern, which is not typical by Thursday morning. Strong gusty winds brief heavy rainfall would be the main culprit, with this system. I will wait for tomorrow’s runs to go WEATHER AWARE or not…
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine along a stalled front draped across the region. There will be a few sporadic showers or pop-up storm or two.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The cold front that has been stalled will have a developing area of low pressure and enough energy to push through and allow cooler air to move into the region but will not completely clear, so Saturday mild with scattered showers and a few storms and cool and rainy Sunday and Monday.
MONDAY LATE: A stronger front with much colder air and sub-freezing overnight low readings blow through the region Monday late into Tuesday. Colder and sunny conditions will follow-up Tuesday through Thursday for the following week.
