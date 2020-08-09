Forecast remaining the same

A weak boundary will wash out tomorrow leaving us with a hot and summer like pattern still at least through about Tuesday with sporadic afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Mid-week we get a weak trough in the weather pattern which will help a few impulses increase rain chances some. Temperatures, however, will remain hot with readings in the low to mid 90s. Somewhat cooler temperatures by the end of the week with reads close to average.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Low of 73.

TOMORROW: Mostly to partly sunny and hot, sporadic afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. High of 95.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High of 94.

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Sunday

94° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 75°

Monday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 94° 74°

Thursday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Friday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

