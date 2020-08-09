Forecast remaining the same

A weak boundary will wash out tomorrow leaving us with a hot and summer like pattern still at least through about Tuesday with sporadic afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Mid-week we get a weak trough in the weather pattern which will help a few impulses increase rain chances some. Temperatures, however, will remain hot with readings in the low to mid 90s. Somewhat cooler temperatures by the end of the week with reads close to average.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Low of 73.

TOMORROW: Mostly to partly sunny and hot, sporadic afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. High of 95.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High of 94.