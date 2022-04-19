COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The forecast is looking bright, meaning there’s no Weather Aware days in sight. High pressure will act as a block against any significant storm systems. In fact the storm that we’re highlighting now out of the southern plains, will be deflected around the western portion of high pressure, which is over our region.

This front however will send what we call a shortwave weak upper level disturbance and only be in the form of clouds and no rain. This pattern will continue through the extended forecast which means after the clouds Wednesday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the entire weekend.

Readings will correlate with a strong rigid high pressure in the deep south, which means readings are climbing into the 80s for high temperatures. Our next best chance of rain will arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning of our following week.

Even with the talk of rain early next week, the system doesn’t look very impressive for measurable rainfall throughout the region and the good news is we are not seeing any severe weather with it at this time.