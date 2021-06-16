Forecast remains dry through the end of the week but tropical moisture moves in this weekend.

Unseasonably dry air will linger over the News 3 viewing area today and through the end of the week thanks to Tuesday’s passing cold front. High pressure at the surface will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine and a few fair-weather clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Friday.

Our dry streak will end this weekend as a tropical disturbance develops in the southern Gulf of Mexico and begins to move toward the Gulf coast. The track and whether or not a tropical depression or storm will form remains uncertain but heavy rain will be likely at least by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Expect temperatures to remain cool during this time with highs in the middle to a few upper 80s.