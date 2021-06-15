Forecast remains hot with slim rain chances; tracking the tropics closely.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A cold front will usher in drier air and a pleasant breeze to the News 3 viewing area, it will still be hot but not muggy compared to the last few days. A slim chance for a stray shower or rumble of thunder, the best chance will be south of the area this afternoon and evening. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 90s today with winds up to 15 mph.

Our forecast will remain dry for the remainder of the week as high-pressure slides in, temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Our next chance for rain will be this weekend and this will be dependent on the tropics.

Tropics:

Watching several areas in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Carolina coast Monday evening, Bill is moving away from the US coast and no impacts are expected.

Watching an area in the Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico, an area of unorganized thunderstorms has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days. Heavy rain will be possible along the gulf coast