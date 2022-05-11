COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Another beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures and less wind. Temperatures today will reach the middle 80s for most with a few upper 80s southwest of the area.

Our forecast will remain pretty mundane on Thursday. A coastal low will move towards the coast of Georgia on Friday and this will bring in more clouds for Friday afternoon and evening. While most of the rain and storms will be along the coast, a few spotty showers may try to move in on Friday afternoon but the overall rain chance remains very low.

Our next chance for rain and it still remains low, will be on Monday along a front. This front will reenforce dry air into the area as temperatures behind it remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.