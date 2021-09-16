Forecast remains the same, showers and storms likely today.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Our forecast remains the same, showers and storms will continue today. Now post-tropical, Nicholas continues to slowly move to the ENE with heavy rain and even gusty winds. This will continue to influence our forecast with the chance for showers/storms, some of which could contain heavy rain. Temperatures will remain below average with highs only reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As long as Nicholas sticks around, we’ll likely keep the chance for scattered showers and even a storm for Friday. Temperatures will stay below average for the end of the week and through the weekend.