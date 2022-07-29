COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our forecast stays the same with heat, humidity and pop-up showers and storms as we wrap up the month of July. High temperatures today through the weekend will stay in the low to middle 90s with it feeling closer to the upper 90s to low 100s. Afternoon and early evening storms will also be possible but a complete washout today through the weekend is not expected.

No change in the forecast for the first week of August, temperatures will slightly cool to more seasonable with highs in the low 90s across the News 3 viewing area.