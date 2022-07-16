COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remain stuck in this summer time rinse and repeat forecast with afternoon pop-up thunderstorms and temperatures in the low 90s. Shower coverage in the afternoon is very sporadic in nature so most of us will remain dry until we see a stronger moisture return by the end of the week.

Not much changes Monday with more of the same in store. A few stray afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible with an occasional wind gust up to 40 mph. We will need to watch weak shortwave impulses coming out of the northwest for the upcoming week. These impulses will help increase a few rain chances.

A weak front is anticipated to move into the region by the end of the week. This weak boundary will again help aid more showers and storms as it moves in, but does not seem to push through.