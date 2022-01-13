Forecasting winter storm for the Deep South this weekend

6 PM Weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We are on track for another day in one half for some nice mid-January weather.

A developing Pacific northwest storm will strengthen over the next 48 hours and will track into the Deep South along the jet stream digging into the southeast U.S.

At the same time, an Arctic airmass will also take aim into the southeastern U.S. as a “wedge” of cold air, which will interact with the Pacific storm system.

Alabama impacts: At this time, I-20 across Central Alabama will be dealing with some light snow accumulations collection on bridges and overpasses starting Saturday night through Sunday.

Georgia impacts: At this time, I-85 across West Central Alabama the cold air will interact with moisture will be dealing with some light snow accumulations collection on bridges and overpasses starting Saturday night through Sunday.

We are watching Chambers, Troup, and Meriwether Counties for any issues, most likely late Sunday into Monday morning.