FORT BENNING, GA. (WRBL)-The four siblings on the left and their classmate on the right totaled 382.4 miles in just a few weeks and a 3-way tie, with 72 miles apiece.

Faculty and our broadcast students recognized these students at Freddie Stowers Elementary for their outstanding support of our men and women, who serve in all branches of the military.

Principal Dr. Amy Dilmar was honored to receive The 2022 Patriot Challenge 350, Milestone Achievement Medal.

And to add the cherry on top these students received a personal letter of gratitude from GallantFew’s Director, Candice Christian, along with their Patriot Challenge t-shirts.

GallantFew is a non-profit organization that provides many different events and programs allowing our men and women all the access they need to transition into civilian life.

Again, a big shoutout to our Partners in Education, Kinetic Credit Union, DENTAC, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry