COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Expect scattered afternoon thunderstorms through the Fourth of July holiday weekend with temperatures in the low 90s as we stay in the tropical weather pattern across the entire southeast. High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean continues to funnel in warm humid gulf air while a weak boundary approaches from the north.

Tropical Storm Bonnie survived the trip over Nicaragua and expected to become a hurricane by next week in the east Pacific. Tropical Storm Colin formed Friday night over South Carolina and as quickly as it formed it has weakened off the Outer Banks. As of right now the Atlantic Basin is quiet.

Next week will remain largely unchanged with the forecast. You might notice a slight decrease in rainfall coverage with isolated showers and storms as temperatures remain in the low 90s. But heading into the upcoming weekend rain chances are back up with an approaching boundary from the north.