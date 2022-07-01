COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The pattern of afternoon pop-up storms will continue into the Fourth of July weekend. These storms are caused by the moisture provided by a low-pressure system off the Atlantic coast.

This Fourth of July weekend will be a bit drier than the past few days, but will still have a chance of scattered storms in the afternoons. On the Fourth of July, there will be a chance of stray storms but hopefully will subside after the sun sets and our temperatures cool down.

Our temperatures will remain around average for the upcoming week, and our chance of scattered storms tapper off a bit. Late next week, our chance of afternoon storms will increase slightly from more moisture.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern