Fred back as tropical storm; expect gusty winds, heavy rainfall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After several days of struggling, Fred is now back as a tropical storm Sunday morning. While this was expected to happen our threats remain largely the same for east Alabama and west Georgia with a window opening up Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. There has also been a slight eastward jog with the storm’s track and impending landfall along the Florida panhandle.

Wind:

· Alabama: Breezy winds with gusts up to 40-50 mph across central Alabama

· Georgia: Breezy winds with gusts 20-30 mph across west central Georgia

· When: Monday afternoon – Tuesday morning

Flooding:

· What: Increased rain activity with isolated flash flooding

· Where: Much of east central Alabama 3-5” and west central Georgia 2-4” of rainfall.

· When: Tuesday with added rainfall.

There will be a spin-up tornado risk in some of Fred’s outer rain bands as the storm makes it’s way inland. Monday evening the threat is mainly for some of our southern counties, but as Fred moves northward the entire News 3 viewing area could see a spin-up tornado.