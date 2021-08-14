Fred continues to struggle; still on track to see heavy rainfall and wind

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Some far reaching energy from Fred will trigger a line of showers and storms across the two state region for Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will have some significant winds as they lift off towards the west and northwest.

Due to the continued lack of organization of Fred and a westward track, the tornado hazard is out of the forecast for Sunday, but wind and rain impacts will continue to be possible from the far outer bands. The tornado threat will return to the right side and the far outer bands depending how well organized the storm structure becomes. Fred is expected to become a tropical storm Sunday afternoon as it moves northward through the Gulf of Mexico.

Main Impacts:

Wind:

· Alabama: Breezy winds with gusts up to 30-35 mph across central Alabama

· Georgia: Breezy winds with gusts 10-25 mph across west central Georgia

· When: Monday afternoon – Tuesday morning

Flooding:

· What: Increased rain activity, but widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time

· Where: Much of east central Alabama 2-8” and west central Georgia 2-4” of rainfall.

· When: Tuesday with added rainfall.

While we focus on Fred through the short term, we have another storm out in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to move across the Greater Antilles Monday and Tuesday. Likely weakening much like Fred did as it moves across the island of Hispaniola, but still strong enough to hold on to tropical storm characteristics. By the end of the week, we’re laser focused on Grace as it nears the southern tip of Florida waiting to see what the storm does next.