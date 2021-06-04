Friday: A weak cold front will bring a chance for a few showers

This morning: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Clouds and a few peeks of sun possible during the early morning through lunch time.

This afternoon: A weak frontal boundary will sweep across the area this afternoon and into the early evening. This combined with daytime heating and humidity will give us the chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder, severe weather not expected. Seasonable today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

This weekend: Keeping the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances increase early next week with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, temperatures cool to slightly below normal with highs in the middle 80s.