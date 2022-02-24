Our weather pattern is beginning to change ever so slowly. The persistent high-pressure ridge is blocking the physical front and breaking it down as it moves in the region tomorrow, with only a few light showers early, with mostly cloudy skies.

We will not see the cold air but we will introduce just enough cool air and clouds to see readings drop nearly ten degrees Friday and Saturday to just above average readings from the lower 70s to the upper 60s.

Sunday the front does the same thing but rotates around the ridge to bring in morning showers and then cooler overnight readings next week with pleasant afternoon high temperatures.