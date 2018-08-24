FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with humidity coming back Video

Pleasant conditions this morning as you wake up across the valley. Drier air and high pressure holding off the rain for the most part.

A boundary to the south will slowly wiggle it's way back up into parts of the region causing for some areas, mainly across Eufaula and Americus to receive a light shower or two. Not a widespread rain event. The rain activity will start to be more isolated as we get into the weekend and next week.

For temperatures, below average over the weekend with more summer time heat returning by mid-week of next week.