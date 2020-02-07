FRIDAY: Rain, clouds move out by afternoon, but still remaining cool

Light rain this morning will slowly move out of the area by late morning/afternoon with the cloud cover to follow.

A weak shortwave will bring another round of light showers Saturday morning, but this will not impact the weekend at all. By Saturday afternoon, clouds and rain moves out leaving partly sunny conditions and temperatures will be near seasonable with more sun in the forecast for Sunday.

Next week, another unsettled pattern shaping up with plenty of opportunities for more rain. Some of it will be heavy at times as several systems stall out.