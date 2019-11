Temperatures fell quickly after a frontal system moved through yesterday making for quiet a cold morning across the valley with all areas in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

Later this afternoon, temperatures will be slow to warm with readings reaching the low 60s.

Not much changing through the weekend as high pressure builds in behind the front. A few more clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

Rain returns back to valley middle portions of next week with just a few showers possible.