COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold Arctic air has settled in and will stay put for the next 48-72 hours as temperatures will struggle to get near freezing on Christmas Eve.

Frigid and sunny conditions will continue to last through Christmas Day with afternoon high temperatures expected to get above freezing, but not likely out of the 40s.

Overnight lows will continue to be very cold with several days dipping back into the 20s; however, each afternoon we will continue to slowly warm and thaw from this deep freeze.

By midweek, conditions will remain under the influence of high pressure as temperatures climb to the mid 50s. High pressure does retreat eastward by late in the week helping to usher in warmer air ahead of our next system that we are tracking for New Years Weekend.