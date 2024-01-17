COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Waking up to a very cold start this Wednesday with temperatures bottoming out into the teens, a few select areas still in the 20s, but wind chills in the single digits.

Wind chill Advisories remain posted as wind chill values are dangerously cold for everyone, including our pets, and infrastructure of plumbing on outside walls with no heat and exposed pipes or irrigation lines.

This afternoon expect temperatures to climb into the mid to low 40s under blue sunny skies, but with a light breeze it will feel more like the upper 30s.

Temperatures dip again Thursday morning with readings in the 20s with a much warmer day on tap as highs climb into the 50s. Increasing clouds throughout Thursday as we track a chance of showers for the overnight hours into Friday morning.

Behind this system our second cold blast arrives with a very cold start to Saturday. Teens and 20s likely with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. Sunday isn’t any better, but highs get to the mid 40s.

Extended forecast returns more seasonal and even warmer in the long range for next week.