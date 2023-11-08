COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Forecast remains warm and dry with readings well above average; however, changes are on the horizon with beneficial rainfall finally in the forecast.

Mostly clear and calm tonight with readings in the mid to low 50s. Highs climb back close to 80 degrees for Thursday with increasing clouds heading into Friday.

Afternoon and evening showers arrive as the cold front enters the southeast. Better rain chances Friday will be for areas north of Columbus. Come the weekend as the front stalls across the region widespread showers will be possible. Overcast skies and rain will help keep temperatures much cooler over the weekend with readings in the 60s and 50s.

Next week the front clears bringing in drier air but clouds will hang around in the forecast. Temperatures next week remain close to seasonal averages.