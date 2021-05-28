Front clears for a great Memorial Day weekend forecast

Cold front will move through tonight and overnight into Saturday morning bringing a few showers and storms with some lingering AM showers to the region. As we go throughout Saturday morning we will start too slowly clear up as the front clears the region.

Overall Saturday and Sunday we will return to more sunny to mostly sunny skies, a tad lower humidity will be felt around the southeast as high pressure builds in for the start of next week.

Memorial Day temperatures return back to the mid to upper 80s as high pressure holds and we remain dry to wrap up the holiday weekend.

Mid to late next week we are back into a more unsettled summer time pattern with showers and storms back into the forecast with upper 80s by the afternoon.