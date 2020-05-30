Front is through, drier air moving in with temperatures warming

Drier air starting to work its way into the southeast after a frontal boundary has pushed through the region. Humid conditions will take a break for a couple of days has high pressure builds across the south.

For Sunday, you’ll notice lower humidity, but afternoon highs will still warm into the mid to upper 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. For the start of the work week, we will be influenced by northwest flow aloft as high pressure moves from the central plains to directly overhead by midweek. With high pressure directly above us that dome of heat will start to build with temperatures warming into the mid to low 90s. High pressure starts to weakened late next week which will help increase our rain chances a tad, but chances are not looking significant at this time.

We are only a couple of days from the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and already two names deep with potentially our third named system currently spinning in the Atlantic Ocean. This disturbance continues to be unorganized roughly 400 miles southeast of Bermuda. This should not have any impact of the continental United States.