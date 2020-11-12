 

Front moves rain out; clouds clearing for a sunny afternoon

Frontal boundary is finally squeezing the tropical moisture associated with Eta out of our region bringing drier conditions to the valley.

Clouds clearing today will make for a warm afternoon with readings nearing 80 degrees for a good majority of the region. Clear skies tonight will help us cool off a tad more than what we’ve seen over these past couple of nights.

Remaining above average through the end of the week and the weekend before another cold front, which is a tad stronger will usher in some refreshing cooler air for next week. Readings in the morning will dip into the 40s with highs in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 56°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 79° 56°

Friday

78° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 49°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 57°

Sunday

78° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 49°

Monday

67° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 42°

Tuesday

66° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 44°

Wednesday

67° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Clear
10%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
10%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

11 PM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

12 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

1 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

7 AM
Clear
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

