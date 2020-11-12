Front moves rain out; clouds clearing for a sunny afternoon

Frontal boundary is finally squeezing the tropical moisture associated with Eta out of our region bringing drier conditions to the valley.

Clouds clearing today will make for a warm afternoon with readings nearing 80 degrees for a good majority of the region. Clear skies tonight will help us cool off a tad more than what we’ve seen over these past couple of nights.

Remaining above average through the end of the week and the weekend before another cold front, which is a tad stronger will usher in some refreshing cooler air for next week. Readings in the morning will dip into the 40s with highs in the 60s.