Front moves through leaving us sunny and breezy for Friday; more cold air for the weekend

A cold front moves through the area this morning and clears by this afternoon leaving us sunny and cooler heading into the weekend. Winds do pick up later this afternoon and evening behind the frontal system as the low pressure system moves eastward. A few upper level disturbances will move through on the backside of the low pressure over the weekend with little to no impact.

The weekend overall will be breezy, chilly and sunny with Saturday afternoon highs struggling to get out of the 40s. Sunday a tad warmer with low 50s. A few of these upper level disturbances will increase clouds at times but otherwise remaining sunny through the afternoon and evening.

Starting the work week off chilly with highs below average while staying dry for MLK Day. Temperatures steadily warm throughout the week with conditions staying mostly sunny and dry before our next system arrives with more showers late in the week.