COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cool front that will move through the region during the day Monday bringing a tase of some fall weather to the southeast.

There will be some light morning showers along the front with some afternoon showers and storms developing mainly across our southern counties. Conditions will improve from the northwest to the southeast as the front works its way through.

Enjoy a taste of fall weather Tuesday and Wednesday morning with lows dipping to the mid to low 60s and some dry weather in the forecast.

Afternoon highs will still warm to the mid to upper 80s, but the low humidity will make it feel very pleasant. We will watch the aforementioned frontal boundary as it looks to drift northward, but holding off on any rainfall chances until next Sunday.