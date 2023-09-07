COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a weak cool front that will move through the region late tonight and into the overnight hours bringing in less humid air for the end of the week. However, the front will stall along with a weak area of low pressure that will help squeeze out a few showers for Saturday afternoon.

These showers shouldn’t be any concern with the best area for seeing these will be on the Georgia side of the river. Temperatures over the weekend will be pleasant to start with readings dipping into the 60s with seasonal afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Front finally washes out for the start of the week as the weather pattern becomes zonal or west to east as conditions remain calm. A late week front will help bring a few smattering of showers by Thursday and Friday. This front will play a huge factor in the tropics as well.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee continues to undergo rapid intensification, which is: an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at least 30 kt (34.5 mph) in a 24 hour period. Lee will likely see category 5 hurricane status by late Friday. Model indications that the storm will turn northward and curve back out to sea thanks to a trough along the east coast.