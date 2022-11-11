COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remnants of Nicole continue to lift out leaving a few pesky light showers before we see some clearing into the overnight with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday we climb into the low 70s again before our next frontal system arrives. Clouds will build in late with a few sporadic light showers possible.

Frontal system clears bringing back sunnier skies, but with much cooler temperatures. Sunday morning we start with mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Our next system arrives Tuesday, expect a chilly day accompanied with scattered rain showers. Depending on how fast this system moves we could clear by Tuesday evening.

High pressure builds back in while temperatures remain cool and below average in the extended. Sunnier conditions by the end of next week.