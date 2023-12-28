COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cloudy skies again this Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to low 40s. However a cold front is on our doorstep as it moves through Alabama. It will arrive later this morning scouring the air with more sunshine and cooler temperature readings.

This afternoon temperatures will manage to climb back into the mid 50s with breezy conditions. Tonight much colder as temperatures return to freezing and sub-freezing under clear skies.

Expect more cloud cover for Friday and Saturday as the big upper level low rotates eastward. A few snowflakes will get squeezed out as the low rotates, but only for higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains.

A few showers will be likely on New Year’s Day with our next system, but don’t count on much rainfall as it is in and out fairly quickly.

Staying cold behind this system with afternoon highs holding in the 50s with another system on the heels of this one set to arrive at the end of next week.