COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off the New Year seasonal with temperatures in the upper 30s. A few areas of 40s under a mix of clear skies and clouds. Watch out for some areas of fog developing from the overnight pyrotechnics, but overall we are looking at a sunny day ahead once a front makes its way through.

With the passage of the cold front, temperatures will tumble tonight under clear skies. Expect everyone to see sub-freezing readings to start off Tuesday. Another chilly day through Tuesday before we track several waves of storm systems that will move through.

Expect a cold rain event for Wednesday as we track a low pressure system that will move along the southeast. This will be the first of many which looks to be quite active for the new year. System clears for the end of the week with chilly and sunny conditions.

Next system arrives in time for the weekend on Saturday with scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Looking long-range we could be tracking another wave a week from Tuesday.