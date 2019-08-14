Front to bring some dry air to the valley, few showers still possible

Showers and storms concentrated south of Columbus this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the region. This front will help bring some drier conditions to the valley, but that will be short lived.

Temperatures will still be on the warm side in the middle 90s, but heat index values should stay in the upper 90s through the rest of this week.

Rain chances do increase this weekend as a weak disturbance moves into the region, so expect a few isolated showers and storms.

Next week around the middle portion of the week, rain chances could be upped again, but we will continue to watch to see how things materialize in the extended forecast.