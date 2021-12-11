Frontal passage bringing drier and sunnier conditions for the week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Storm system that caused all the devastation across Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky finally moved through our neck of woods with only heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds.

Behind the frontal system we expect a cool down with breezier conditions for your Sunday. Starting the day off with clouds and clearing by mid morning. With a stout northwest wind temperatures will struggle to climb into the 60s.

Conditions remain the same for Monday with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and warming into the mid 60s. By midweek 70s return with calmer, drier and sunny skies. By late in the week, temperatures climb into the mid 70s with a few more clouds possible.