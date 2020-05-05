Fronts weaken but hopefully enough in the forecast for some rain before Mother’s Day weekend

This fast moving front that is zipping through the region will bring a few showers and pop-up storms across I-20. Despite tonight’s marginal risk across the region we are looking at this front breaking apart, with this strong surface high pressure still in control.

There will be cooler air behind this front and we’ll continue to remain stable until Friday’s (tad) stronger cold front with a Weather Aware for the set-up for a few significant and possibly severe storms.

Friday’s Weather Aware: This could be a big bust but we are now seeing this front tilted southwest to northeast across the region, which indicates it may be slowing and likely weakening because of the surface high pressure. The upstream portion across northwest Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama on the 12KM RPM and now GRAF models shows nice convection and likely a few severe storms. Day 3 over Oklahoma earlier in the day has supercell signatures, with large hail likely.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Looking much cooler, sunny and pleasant…Lows could dip down to the mid to upper 40s and highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy! The very extended is looking more sub-tropical, with mostly stable days until the “Real” humidity comes back into the region.