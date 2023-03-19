COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Monday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the forecast with sub-freezing temperatures as we kick off the first day of spring. Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 PM eastern.

For the most part, the week ahead will be quiet, with each day progressively getting warmer as temperatures return to seasonal averages by Wednesday.

Wednesday a weak shortwave does move through the region increasing cloud cover, but the rainfall should stay away from us.

Temperatures quickly soar above average with mid to low 80s likely as we wrap up the week. With that said, warm temperatures with an approaching cold front we will likely see some strong to severe storms late Friday into Saturday.

At this time, the extended forecast appears unsettled as showers and storms remain.