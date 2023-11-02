COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s to low to mid 30s, this is likely the coldest air that we have seen since late March. Good news, temperatures warm up for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures today will reach the low 60s.

We’ll keep the frosty mornings around for just one more day as temperatures overnight into Friday morning dip into the middle 30s. The warming trend will begin Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs nearing 70s.

Big time warmup this weekend as temperatures finally jump to near average for this time of the year. In fact, we’ll most likely jump to above average by the end of the weekend and early next week. Plenty of sunshine this weekend and early next week despite a weak front moving through the region by Wednesday and Thursday.