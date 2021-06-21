Gear up for a wet and soggy Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Although Claudette is finally gone from the southeast, we will still see a lot of tropical moisture for the remainder of Monday and especially for Tuesday. An approaching cold front will help drive in more tropical moisture to the region firing up scattered to widespread showers and storms through the day on Tuesday.

Expect a wet start to the day Tuesday with off and on showers and storms as the cold front makes it’s way through the News 3 viewing area. Heavy downpours will be likely, gusty winds up to 50 mph will be possible with a few of the storms on the stronger end. The frontal passage should occur sometime late Tuesday into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

With the frontal passage our rainfall chances are lower heading into mid to late week. The frontal boundary will hang up just to our south helping to fire more afternoon thunderstorms with the help of daytime heating. Temperatures gradually warm back into the mid to upper 80s with 90s by this upcoming weekend.