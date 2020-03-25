Get ready for a big warm up!

I hope you all are ready for a big time warm up starting today and lasting through Saturday. First, any early morning showers that we have will quickly come to an end and then we’ll see mostly sunny to sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest by 15 mph but overall today will be warm.

An area of high pressure will begin to take hold of the area on Thursday and this means we’ll be dealing with sunny, warm and dry conditions. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 80s but by Friday we’ll be in the upper 80s, very close to 90 and extremely close a few record highs. Keep in mind that the average high for Columbus is 72 degrees so our temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than that and more typical to late spring/early summer.

Staying warm with more clouds on Saturday, there is a slim chance for a few showers and storms Saturday night, it looks like most of that will happen early Sunday morning and then ending before Sunday afternoon. A little bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the 70s