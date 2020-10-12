Get ready for a couple of cold fronts to pass through the region this week

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A couple of cold fronts to pass through the region this week with one that will bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures. 

This morning a few areas of patchy fog may develop otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and a little muggy. Any fog will begin to clear up throughout the morning as temperatures slowly warm up.

As the effects of Delta slowly move away, we will slowly see our clouds decreasing. A little bit of sun will be possible late in the afternoon into the early evening. Cloud cover will keep our temperatures down but most of the area will be near average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cold front number one will move through the area on Tuesday but don’t expect cooler temperatures to follow or any rain. This front will likely bring in some drier air but temperatures will hold steady in the low to middle 80s through the day and overnight temperatures will fall into the low 60s.

Cold front number two will move through on Friday and this is the front that bring the forecast area some big changes. Another shot of drier air will move in but cooler temperatures will follow too. Expect highs on Friday to reach the middle 70s with sunny skies but by Saturday and Sunday morning most of the area will experience the 40s with day time highs struggling to get out of the 60s for some. It will feel more like November instead of the middle of October. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 65°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 82° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 64°

Thursday

83° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 60°

Friday

71° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 46°

Saturday

67° / 48°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 48°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
10%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories