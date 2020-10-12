Get ready for a couple of cold fronts to pass through the region this week

A couple of cold fronts to pass through the region this week with one that will bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

This morning a few areas of patchy fog may develop otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and a little muggy. Any fog will begin to clear up throughout the morning as temperatures slowly warm up.

As the effects of Delta slowly move away, we will slowly see our clouds decreasing. A little bit of sun will be possible late in the afternoon into the early evening. Cloud cover will keep our temperatures down but most of the area will be near average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cold front number one will move through the area on Tuesday but don’t expect cooler temperatures to follow or any rain. This front will likely bring in some drier air but temperatures will hold steady in the low to middle 80s through the day and overnight temperatures will fall into the low 60s.

Cold front number two will move through on Friday and this is the front that bring the forecast area some big changes. Another shot of drier air will move in but cooler temperatures will follow too. Expect highs on Friday to reach the middle 70s with sunny skies but by Saturday and Sunday morning most of the area will experience the 40s with day time highs struggling to get out of the 60s for some. It will feel more like November instead of the middle of October.