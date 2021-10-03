Get ready for a soaker!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and storms have made their return to the Chattahoochee Valley as we wrap up the weekend and continue on the downward trend to an unsettled pattern thanks to an upper level low that will move into the southeast.

Mix of sun and clouds through the day on Monday as we start the week with more isolated showers and storms in the forecast as a frontal boundary moves in, but with little forward movement at this time. Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday looks to be our wettest days as an upper level low dives into the southeast and gets cut off from the main energy of the jet stream. This upper level low ushers in periods of heavy rainfall. Through Wednesday we will likely see anywhere between 2-4 inches of rainfall across our region.

Finally, late in the week the low exits along with the frontal boundary as we slowly clear for the upcoming weekend. We may see some lingering light showers on Saturday and turning dry for Sunday, but grab the rain gear you will most definitely need it for the week ahead.