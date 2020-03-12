Get ready for a warm day, highs nearing 80 degrees.

A few areas of patchy fog combined with light showers and sprinkles are possible this morning, showers will be very hit or miss and any fog will clear up by the mid to late morning. Look for clouds to decrease after lunchtime so becoming partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to even 80 degrees. Remember, these temperatures are roughly 10-11 degrees above average for this time of year.

More clouds and a little cooler on Friday, a few showers will be possible during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the west. Not expecting much rain tomorrow but a few locations may see a couple of showers, temperatures only reaching the low 70s.

Another big warm up on Saturday with highs nearing 80 degrees, we’ll keep the chance for a few isolated showers in the forecast. Significant rain chances look slim for the rest of the weekend and into next week, temperatures will continue to stay above average with highs in the middle to upper 70s.