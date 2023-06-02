COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —We continue to track an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico which has become Tropical Depression Two. If it continues to strengthen it will become Arlene, our first named storm of the season.

Closer to home, we’ll continue to see an increase of moisture due to Tropical Depression Two, this will be the only impact we’ll see. Expect seasonable temperatures for Friday along with a mixture of sun and clouds, can’t rule out a stray shower or two this afternoon and evening but most will stay dry.

Mostly dry and warm this weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, daytime heating and humidity may kick up a few stray showers or storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Hot next week with highs reaching the low 90s on each day, slim chance for rain or storms but if one can form this will cool temperatures off.