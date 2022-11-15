Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Get ready for a slow morning commute as rain moves across the area, light rain combined with a few pockets of moderate rain means you will need just a few extra minutes to get to work and school. Temperatures will hold steady with most of the area in the upper 40s to low 50s.

An area of low pressure located near the Louisiana coast will push to the east, this will allow a warm front to inch closer to the area. Temperatures from Columbus south have the best chance to end up in the low to middle 60s with a few 70s outside of the News 3 viewing area. The further north you go, you’ll most likely stay in the low 50s.

Steady rain will end around midday with more scattered showers for the second half of the day, we start to dry out shortly after sunset.

Clouds gradually clearing for Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 50s but get ready for more sun and cold temperatures by Thursday with most of the area struggling to reach 50 degrees.