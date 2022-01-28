Get ready for gusty winds and a blast of cold air, wind chills in the teens by Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A strong cold front will push through this afternoon and evening brining a blast of cold air, strong winds and wind chills in the teens by Saturday morning. A stray shower or sprinkle will be possible ahead of the front but most will stay dry.

Clouds will start to decrease as early as Friday morning and winds will shift to the north/northwest and become gusty, temperatures will also fall as well. Overnight we’ll drop into the 20s and this will set us up for a frigid start to Saturday morning with gusty winds, it will feel more like the teens to possibly single digits.

Despite sunshine and a little warm up for the afternoon, the wind will continue to be a factor in the forecast. Less wind and warmer on Sunday with highs in the 50s, warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.