Get ready, more rain is on the way

After a sunny start to the New Year, rain moves back in and some of it could be heavy.

A warm front will begin to lift north through the area this morning and this will bring us a chance for a few showers this morning and afternoon. Temperatures tonight will stay mild with most of the area only dropping to the low 60s.

Rain and some of it could be heavy will be likely on Friday as the main cold front moves into the area, rainfall totals could be from 1-2 inches with a few locally higher amounts. Rain will continue into early Saturday morning then ending before the afternoon.

We’ll see more sun on Sunday and on Monday but our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday of next week.