COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gloomy and cool for Friday as an area of high pressure sets up to our northeast, this will create what we call a “wedge” of cool air and cloud cover across northeast Georgia. This will sink to the south and keep clouds and cool temperatures in the forecast, isolated showers will also be possible off and on through the day. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon.

A few early morning clouds on Saturday but will decrease around sunrise, a cold front will push through during the afternoon and early evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will soar into the low 80s with gusty winds around 20 mph. This brief warm up is short lived as cooler and drier air moves in for the end of the weekend and into next week.

Get ready for a big cool down Starting Sunday and lasting through the end of next week. A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Morning temperatures will dip into the 40s starting Monday morning with afternoon highs in the 60s, look for below average temperatures to remain through the end of next week.

Solar Eclipse Saturday:

A solar eclipse will happen Saturday morning through the afternoon.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible starting at 11:40 AM with the maximum eclipse occurring around 1:15 PM eastern. A partial solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, but they don’t perfectly line up, here in the Chattahoochee Valley roughly 55% will of the sun will be covered by the moon.