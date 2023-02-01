Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A weak cold front will pass through dropping our temperatures down slightly this afternoon, but we’ll still be above average for this time of the year. Clouds will linger but a few peeks of sun will be possible.

A major ice storm continues to unfold across the southern plains, numerous winter storm warnings and ice storm warnings stretch from central Texas through western Tennessee. This system will begin to slide east late tonight and early Thursday morning. We are located on the warm side of this system and will begin to see a few light showers by the morning commute on Thursday then widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms for the evening commute.

Heavy rain possible with rainfall totals around an inch with locally higher amounts, any severe weather looks to stay closer to the coast.

Rain should wrap up during the Friday morning commute with clouds decreasing and some sun for the second half of the day, highs will be significantly cooler with most of the area in the middle to upper 50s.